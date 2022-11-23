Iraq: 13.3 percent of women are employed

SHAFAQNA-In oil-rich Iraq, women make up just 13.3 percent of the labour force, according to the World Bank.

With hammer and saw, Nour Al-Janabi is building her latest creation, a candy-pink sofa, in the carpentry workshop she runs in male-dominated and conservative Iraq.

“At the start, relatives criticized me,” said the 29-year-old carpenter and furniture-maker, who is also a mother of four.

“They would say: ‘But you’re a woman… You’re an amateur… It’s a men’s trade’.”

Covered in velvet or imitation leather, the sofas and armchairs that she designs, makes and mends in her south Baghdad workshop go from rustic style to Louis XV.

