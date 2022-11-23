World Cup 2022: EAA opens sustainability exhibition at fan zones in Doha

SHAFAQNA-The Education Above All Foundation (EAA) is celebrating the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup under the “Scoring 4 the Goals” campaign.

Launched on Monday, the initiative invites tens of thousands of football fans at the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park to learn about EAA’s efforts in providing refugees and internally displaced persons (IDP’s) with access to education.

Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, EAA’s chairperson of Education, and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani were also in attendance at the campaign’s launch.

Source : dohanews