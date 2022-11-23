English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Germany 1-2 Japan

0
Germany 1-2 Japan

SHAFAQNA-Japan have provided the second major shock of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with a stunning comeback win over Germany.

Japan produced an incredible second-half comeback to beat Germany 2-1 in a Group E match.

The four-time world champions took a first-half lead through Ilkay Gundogan’s coolly dispatched penalty and looked likely to add to their advantage early in the second half.

However, after a couple of near misses from Serge Gnabry and goalscorer Gundogan, and a stunning series of saves from Shuichi Gonda, Japan made their move.

The Samurai Blue became increasingly adventurous as the match wore on and, having threatened Manuel Neuer’s goal on more than one occasion, pulled level with 15 minutes remaining through substitute Ritsu Doan’s opportunistic close-range finish.

A shock then turned into a sensation eight minutes later when Takuma Asano burst through on the right, amid some less-than-impressive German defending, to blast a ferocious and, ultimately, historic shot into the roof of Neuer’s net.

Source : www.fifa.com

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (7)

asadian

World Cup 2022 delivered a message of unity

asadian

World Cup 2022: Volunteering in Qatar reflects diversity

asadian

World Cup 2022 shockwave as Saudi Arabia stun Argentina

asadian

World Cup 2022: Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (6)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.