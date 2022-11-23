English
International Shia News Agency

Palestine: Israeli Forces Demolish Elementary School In West Bank

0
Israeli forces demolish school

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian elementary school near the city of Hebron in the West Bank.

Asafat, a boys’ and girls’ school, was demolished in Asafat Al-Fawqa, one of the villages that make up the area of Masafer Yatta, whose Palestinian residents have long been threatened with eviction and demolition orders by Israeli authorities.

Footage taken by Israeli activist Itai Feitelson before the demolition shows teachers helping young Palestinian students out of a classroom window, with Israeli forces standing outside.

Source: middleeasteye

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Qatar’s Deputy FM: Palestine to remain in Qatar’s “conscience” during World Cup 2022

asadian

Occupied West Bank: Almost 1200 attacks against Palestinians in October

asadian

Palestine: Olive harvest season [photos]

asadian

Top Palestinian Sharia Judge called for the boycott of Zara clothing & jewellery company all over the world

asadian

Aljazeera: What would UK’s Embassy move to Jerusalem mean for Palestine?

asadian

Palestine: Fureidis A Fertile Village [Photos]

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.