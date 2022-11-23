Palestine: Israeli Forces Demolish Elementary School In West Bank

SHAFAQNA- Israeli forces demolished a Palestinian elementary school near the city of Hebron in the West Bank.

Asafat, a boys’ and girls’ school, was demolished in Asafat Al-Fawqa, one of the villages that make up the area of Masafer Yatta, whose Palestinian residents have long been threatened with eviction and demolition orders by Israeli authorities.

Footage taken by Israeli activist Itai Feitelson before the demolition shows teachers helping young Palestinian students out of a classroom window, with Israeli forces standing outside.

Source: middleeasteye

