SHAFAQNA- The President of Turkey spoke today (Wednesday) about the possibility of his meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters after his party’s meeting: “Finally, we will take this step.”

When he left the hall, in response to the question, “Is it possible to meet with Syrian President Bashar Assad?”, he said: “It is possible for me to meet with Assad. There is no permanent enmity in politics, and we will eventually take this step.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian