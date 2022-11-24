English
Iraqi President and Plasschaert emphasis on the importance of strengthening dialogues with neighboring countries

SHAFAQNA- “Abdul Latif Rashid”, the president of Iraq, met and talked with “Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert”, the special representative of the United Nations Secretary General for Iraqi affairs, in Baghdad Palace.

In this meeting, the two sides discussed the situation in Iraq, the efforts to resolve cases related to the improvement of citizens’ conditions and the economic situation, and emphasized the support of the government in implementing its plans to respond to the demands of the Iraqi people and improve the living conditions and services.

In this meeting, the role of the UN delegation in Iraq was also discussed and the importance of cooperation and coordination with the Iraqi authorities in solving many issues, especially the issue of refugees and trying to return them safely to their cities and closing the case of refugees in Iraq, was emphasized.

In the end, Rashid and Plasschaert emphasized the importance of consolidating security and stability in Iraq and ensuring the health of citizens and strengthening contact and dialogue with neighboring countries to review cases based on common interests and mutual respect for the country’s sovereignty and in line with supporting the security and stability of the region and strengthening cooperation.

