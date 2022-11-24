World Cup 2022: Mexican fan converts to Islam in Qatar [Video]

SHAFAQNA- AMexican fan converted to Islam in a mosque at Katara cultural village in Doha on the second day of the FIFA World Cup.

The Mexican fan was seen pronouncing Shahadah prompted by the preacher Hayyan Al-Yafei, in videos that have been widely shared on social media platform.

Al-Yafei posted the video on his Facebook page, talking about the story of the fan’s conversion to Islam.

Al-Yafei wrote: “This man entered the mosque to learn about the culture of Muslims, then I explained to him about the pillars of faith, and that Islam is the religion of all the prophets. A partner for him, then this man wanted to be on the religion of the prophets and chose to embrace Islam, and I repeated to him, does anyone force you to do that? He confirmed that no one forced him.”

Source : thekashmirmonitor