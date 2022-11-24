English
International Shia News Agency

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s fatwa about ” Receive extra money from members of a Riba-Free fund”

0

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about ” Receive extra money from members of a Riba-Free fund “

Question: We have set up a qarḍ al- ḥasnah fund among our fellow workers. Every month one member receives the collected money by lots. After the fifth month, with the consent of all members each person pays an extra amount so that the next persons, for whom it takes longer to get it, receive a larger amount, and so on; is it considered as a case of ribā?

Answer: There is no problem if the extra amount is not more than the inflation and is paid by those who have already received the loan.

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Fatwa on “Feeling of pretension in congregational prayer”

asadian

What is the ruling on the various forms of alcohol that cause intoxication? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer about how to pray as an excused person

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi’s Fatwa on “Qiblah in Non-Muslim Countries”

asadian

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Divorce”

asadian

I have found a ring; is it permissible to give its price to the poor and use it myself? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.