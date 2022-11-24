The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s fatwa about ” Receive extra money from members of a Riba-Free fund”

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about ” Receive extra money from members of a Riba-Free fund “

Question: We have set up a qarḍ al- ḥasnah fund among our fellow workers. Every month one member receives the collected money by lots. After the fifth month, with the consent of all members each person pays an extra amount so that the next persons, for whom it takes longer to get it, receive a larger amount, and so on; is it considered as a case of ribā?

Answer: There is no problem if the extra amount is not more than the inflation and is paid by those who have already received the loan.

