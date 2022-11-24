English
FAO establishes partnerships to improve date palm in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Iraq, held a large consultative meeting in Basra to develop tomato, date palm and buffalo sectors, as the main value chains in southern Iraq, according to a press statement issued by the FAO.

The statement explained that the meeting was held with the Agriculture Directorate, Farmers Associations, Al-Zubair Tomato Producers Association, tomato and date palm farmers, with the participation of women farmers from the Office of Rural Women’s Affairs and representatives from the private sector.

A project entitled ‘Restoration and enhance the resilience of agricultural food systems in southern Iraq’ is funded by the European Union and implemented by FAO in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture in Iraq. The project is dedicated to develop date palm, tomato and buffalo sectors, according to the statement.

