Lebanon: Parliament fails to elect new president for 7th time

SHAFAQNA-Lebanese parliament on Thursday failed for a seventh time to elect a new president as the country grapples with a deepening political and economic crisis.

The voting session was attended by 110 lawmakers of the 128-member parliament.

Michel Moawad, a candidate backed by the Lebanese Forces party, got 42 votes, well short of the figure needed to win the first round, while 50 lawmakers cast blank ballots.

Speaker Nabih Berri set the next voting session for a week from now, on Dec. 1.

Source: aa

