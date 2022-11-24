English
International Shia News Agency

MEE: US concessions to Palestine always work in Israel’s favour

0
US concessions to Palestine

SHAFAQNA-Middleeastmonitor wrote that US concessions to Palestine always work in Israel’s favour.

Equally clear is that PA Leader Mahmoud Abbas is acquiescing to US demands, despite his lamentations that the Biden administration is also employing the waiting tactic, which has stalled Palestinians’ political trajectory for decades. The PA’s delight at Biden’s election win was just a brief interlude; it soon became clear that his predecessor Donald Trump’s legacy would not be rescinded, apart from the US decision to allocate some financial support for Palestinian humanitarian needs.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Palestine: Israeli Forces Demolish Elementary School In West Bank

asadian

Mufti of Jerusalem condemns Israel settler attacks on Islamic sites

asadian

Qatar’s Deputy FM: Palestine to remain in Qatar’s “conscience” during World Cup 2022

asadian

Israel’s plan to evict 35 Palestinians from their Jerusalem homes

asadian

USA tells Israel it was not behind FBI’s Abu Akleh probe

asadian

EU calls for immediate probe into Israel killing of Palestinian girl

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.