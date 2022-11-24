World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (9)

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Antonio Rudiger, Germany

Germany manager Hansi Flick has named his squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has been included on the list for the tournament in Qatar. The German international defender arrived at Real Madrid only this past summer and has settled in fairly well. Rudiger is a practicing Muslim and was born in Berlin to a German father and a Sierra Leonean mother. He has often spoken out on racism in football and even wrote an article for The Players’ Tribune entitled This Article Will Not Solve Racism in Football.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022