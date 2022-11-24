Iran FM criticizes US & Europe’s counterproductive approach to recent riots

English
SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Foreign Minister criticized the unconstructive approach of the US and some European countries to the recent riots in Iran.

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan where the two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral and international issues.

Amirabdollahian said that Iran is interested in developing and bolstering ties with neighboring countries, including the UAE.

He announced Tehran’s readiness to hold a joint meeting of businessmen from Iran and the UAE.

Source: IRNA

