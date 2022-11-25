Western countries give Lebanon a deadline to break the deadlock

SHAFAQNA- The Western countries gave Lebanon a deadline until the end of this year to leave this situation.

The ambassador of a European country stated that all Western countries want an immediate opening in Lebanon, especially at the level of electing the president and reorganizing government institutions.

He added: “All these countries have declared their readiness to help Lebanon to achieve this, but the Lebanese should know that this time frame is not unlimited and is from now until the end of this year.”

This European ambassador stated: “If the politicians align with the priorities and imperatives of their country during this opportunity, and on top of that, agree on the election of the president, they will definitely fulfill the wishes of the Lebanese citizens to get out of their difficult crises, otherwise it is not at all surprising that stay alone.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian