International Committee of the Red Cross: Malnutrition cases among Afghan children have increased by 90%

SHAFAQNA- The International Committee of the Red Cross reported a sharp increase in the number of malnutrition cases among Afghan children as the winter season approaches and the economic crisis in the country worsens.

The International Committee of the Red Cross announced in a report: “The cases of malnutrition in children recorded by 33 hospitals across Afghanistan show that statistics of 33,000 Afghan children suffering from malnutrition last year has now increased to more than 63,000 cases by this November.”

According to this report, the number of children suffering from malnutrition indicates a 90% increase compared to last year.

