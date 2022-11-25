Sana’a warned against looting of Yemen’s oil

SHAFAQNA- “Any international company that crosses the red lines and wants to loot our oil and gas will be punished by the Yemeni army,” the Prime Minister of the National Salvation Government of Yemen said.

Mr. Abdel-Aziz bin Habtour stated: “Yemeni oil and gas have been smuggled by the aggressor coalition and the mercenary government for 8 years, and they are pocketing huge profits with this action.

He stressed: “We sent a kind of warning and security message, but if they don’t understand, these security messages will be used as an open military action against any company that goes to the ports of the Republic of Yemen, including “Aden”, “Al-Hodeidah”, “Al-Zaba” or “Al-Nushimah.”

He added: “From the very beginning, we announced that we are ready to extend the peaceful ceasefire on the condition that the problem of employees’ rights in different sectors is resolved. We made a clear decision and we will not allow any party to come to Yemen without understanding or an agreement with Sana’a and take its oil and gas hostage.”

He pointed out: “Sana’a is responsible for all Yemeni ports and these ports are under our supervision and monitoring, and any international company that crosses the red lines and wants to loot our oil and gas will be punished by the Yemeni army.”

He further emphasized: “If there is no agreement with Sana’a, we will not allow any company to export even one liter of oil from the country.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian