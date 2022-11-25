World Cup 2022: Iran defeat Wales 2-0 with late goals

SHAFAQNA-Iran national football team won the second match of World Cup against Wales 2-0.

The national Iranian men’s football team managed to defeat Wales in their second match in Group B of the World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

The two goals of Iran were scored by Rouzbeh Cheshmi at minute 96 and Ramin Rezaeian at 98.

Wales lost their goalkeeper after he received a red card for a fault against attacking Mehdi Taremi.

Iranian national football team lost its first match against heavyweight England 6-2 in the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Iran’s goalkeeper Aliraza Beiranvand – known as Beyro – was badly injured in the very first minutes of the game and Queiroz was forced to substitute him with Hossein Hosseini.

The substitution of Beyro came as a blow to the Iranian team at the beginning of the tournament.

Source : IRNA