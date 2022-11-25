World Cup 2022: New initiatives to introduce Islam to fans in Qatar

SHAFAQNA-Qatar has launched a new initiatives to introduce Islam to visitors during World Cup 2022.

The Katara Cultural Village Mosque in Qatar’s capital of Doha has become the focus of attention for World Cup fans who want to get to know about Islam.

Multilingual male and female preachers at the mosque explain the religion and tolerance of Islam to tourists.

Electronic boards about Islam in more than 30 languages at the door are positioned to allow visitors to view them on their phones. And booklets introducing Islam in different languages ​​are distributed to those who want them.

Barcodes in Qatar hotels introduce Islam to fans

According to Aljazeera, new QR codes were added in Qatar hotels guest-rooms that introduce visitors to Islam and Qatari culture in all languages.

The “barcode” leads to a page belonging to the Qatari Ministry of Awqaf. The landing page includes an introductory guide to Islam in different languages.

Qatar placed murals with hadiths of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Last month, Qatar placed several murals across the country with hadiths of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to introduce Islam to incoming World Cup fans.

The murals, which carries various Prophetic sayings on mercy, charity, and good deeds are located in different streets across Qatar.

Source: aboutislam, AA