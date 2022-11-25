English
Life on Mars?

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The findings provide compelling evidence that life may have once existed on the red planet.

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars in February 2021. Having spent its first 208 Martian days investigating the planet, the rover has now provided compelling new evidence that organic molecules were once abundant in the lake on the rover’s landing site, the Jezero Crater.

The researchers explained that these compounds could have resulted in the evolution of life on Mars. However, they would need to analyze similar rock samples in more detail here on Earth before making any firm conclusions.

Source: iflscience

 

