Tracking cellular changes with artificial intelligence

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A new artificial intelligence can track cellular changes in real-time, scientists say, showing how deep learning technology can be used to analyze cellular imagery, a key mystery in biology.

Researchers have used deep learning-based algorithms to automate the process of cell imaging, which is often done manually, and is a lengthy process.  The main objective of cell image analysis is to examine the phenotypic effects of different treatments and to discover the relationships between them.

The team hopes to improve cell image analysis by incorporating artificial intelligence into their assessments of cell imaging.

Source: interestingengineering

