Turkey slams international community over lack of reaction on latest terror attacks

SHAFAQNA-The Turkish president on Friday lashed out at international community, non-governmental organizations, and media for their lack of reaction against the latest terror attacks in southeastern Turkey.

“If the terrorist organization had murdered teachers and children in such a heinous way anywhere, it would have dominated the agenda for days, weeks, and months,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a speech at an event marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Last week, at least three people, including a child and a teacher, were killed in multiple rocket attacks by the YPG/PKK terror group in Turkey’s southeastern Gaziantep province.

“When it comes to Turkey, apart from the messages of crocodile-tear-like condemnations, neither politicians, NGOs, nor the media make any significant noise about it,” Erdogan said.

Source : aa

