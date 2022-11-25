Iraq & Saudis to advance ties in the fields of energy and oil

SHAFAQNA- Saudis and Iraq discussed on advancing bilateral ties between two countries in the fields of energy, petrochemical, and oil.

Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayyan Abdul-Ghani, emphasized the significance of accelerating the implementation of Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) and turning them into tangible outcomes on the ground, including the Akkas gas project in the Al-Anbar province, the Nebras petrochemical project in the Basra province, the electrical connection with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the southern fields gas investment project, and clean energy projects.

According to Iraq’s Ministry of Oil, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman urged Saudi businesses to engage in Iraq’s oil and gas industry by carrying out joint projects, emphasizing that Iraq aims to create a favorable environment for the operation of Arab and foreign businesses.

