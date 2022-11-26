USA: Interfaith Thanksgiving Program held in Dearborn Heights (Photos)

SHAFAQNA- Interfaith thanksgiving program was held at Islamic House of Wisdom on 23 November 2022.

In this program Mayor Bill Bazzi welcomed the honorable guests to Dearborn heights Mosque and mayor Amer Ghalib of Hamtramck expressed his appreciation for the service.

Judge Cylenthia Miller moderated the program. Imam Arif of CWA read the interfaith pledge and David Conrad read the message of Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit Archdiocese.

The Keynote speaker, Dr. Sayed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary General of the Figh council of North America gave the keynote lecture on the power of peace in Abrahamic traditions.