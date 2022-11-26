USA: Interfaith Thanksgiving Program held in Dearborn Heights (Photos)

SHAFAQNA- Interfaith thanksgiving program was held at Islamic House of Wisdom on 23 November 2022.
In this program Mayor Bill Bazzi welcomed the honorable guests to Dearborn heights Mosque and mayor Amer Ghalib of Hamtramck expressed his appreciation for the service.
Judge Cylenthia Miller moderated the program. Imam Arif of CWA read the interfaith pledge and David Conrad read the message of Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit Archdiocese.
The Keynote speaker, Dr. Sayed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary General of the Figh council of North America gave the keynote lecture on the power of peace in Abrahamic traditions.
The representatives of Islamic, Jewish and Christian faith traditions shared their prayers.
Imam Elahi of IHW hosted the service and welcomed the clergy, the officials and community members. Imam called the Thanksgiving time more than just a food festival or time for traveling.
Thanksgiving for a community of faith means 365 days of devotion and dedication to the Lord of this world, it’s a constant thanks living, a continues time of transformation and inner gratitude.
Imam Elahi expressed his empathy and prayers to the families of recent victims of mass shootings and domestic terrorism in the last few days in 6 different American States and also victims of wars, violence and injustice in other parts of the world .
Imam Elahi concluded that in these traumatic and insane conditions in the world, we must be absolutely and extraordinarily thankful for being able of celebrating peace, unity, and brotherhood at IHW.