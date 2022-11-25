English
World Cup 2022: Swiss Muslim Captain slams German football team’s protest

Switzerland Muslim captain

SHAFAQNA- Switzerland Muslim captain Granit Xhaka has declared he will not copy Germany’s mouth-covering protest against FIFA, saying they came to Qatar World Cup to play football and not to give lessons to anyone.

“I don’t think we need to do anything as the Swiss team. We need to respect the rules and concentrate on our football, that’s all I intend to do,” captain Xhaka told reporters ahead of his team’s Group G opener against Cameroon on Thursday, Barron’s reported, quoting Agence France Presse.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

