English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (10)

0
Top Muslim players

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Sadio Mane, Senegal

Despite reports that he has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, Mane still remains a towering figure in the Senegalese national team..

Senegal is in Group A where they will face the Netherlands, Qatar and Ecuador. Mane came second in this year’s Ballon d’Or awards, after producing his best performance in 2022.

Mane is a practicing Muslim and occasionally is seen making du’a before the start of each match.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

UN: FIFA World Cup is an opportunity to say children do not belong on the battlefield

asadian

Swiss Muslim Captain slams Germany’s World Cup 2022 protest

asadian

World Cup 2022: New initiatives to introduce Islam to fans in Qatar

asadian

World Cup 2022: Iran defeat Wales 2-0 with late goals

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (9)

asadian

World Cup 2022: Fans try Hijab first time in life +Video

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.