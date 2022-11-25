World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (10)

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Sadio Mane, Senegal

Despite reports that he has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury, Mane still remains a towering figure in the Senegalese national team..

Senegal is in Group A where they will face the Netherlands, Qatar and Ecuador. Mane came second in this year’s Ballon d’Or awards, after producing his best performance in 2022.

Mane is a practicing Muslim and occasionally is seen making du’a before the start of each match.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022