UN: FIFA World Cup is an opportunity to say children do not belong on the battlefield

SHAFAQNA– “Too many young people are missing out on their childhood due to conflict & crisis. The #FIFAWorldCup is an opportunity for us all to unite and send a message: Children do not belong on the battlefield,” United Nations tweeted.

LetThemPlay is a new campaign by the Office of the Special Representative of the UN’s Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict to raise global awareness during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on the need to stop the use and abuse of children in armed conflict and to support boys and girls living in conflict areas to regain their right to be children.

