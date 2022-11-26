English
Ammar Hakim’s emphasis on need to deal with violence against women

SHAFAQNA- “Ammar Hakim”, the head of the National State Forces Alliance, emphasized the need to deal with violence against women.

Ammar Hakim said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: “This day is an important opportunity to request again to support the position of women in the family and society and her important role in all fields, taking into account Shari’a standards and social customs, and increasing the scientific level of women and developing her individual capabilities.”

He added: “In fourteen previous conferences on the Islamic Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, we called to confront this violence in all its forms, and we continue to demand the empowerment of women at all levels.”

