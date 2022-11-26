English
Saudi Arabia assumes presidency of World Tourism Council

SHAFAQNA- The World Tourism Organization today (Friday) elected Saudi Arabia as the head of its executive council and made this country the first country in the Persian Gulf to hold this position.

“Ahmad Al-Khatib”, the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, mentioned the efforts of this organization to promote the tourism sector, so that this organization committed to spend 800 billion dollars in the form of government investments in this sector until 2030.

He emphasized: Saudi Arabia will continue to support efforts to redesign the tourism sector in a way that will help strengthen sustainable growth and effectively deal with future challenges.

The minister of Saudi Arabia stated: After assuming the position of the head of the World Tourism Council, his country will take measures to improve the executive performance of this council.

