Deadly Xinjiang fires spark anger over China’s zero-Covid policy [Photos]

SHAFAQNA-A deadly fire in northwest Xinjiang region has spurred an outpouring of anger at China’s zero-Covid policy.

Ten people were killed and nine injured when the blaze ripped through a residential building in the regional capital Urumqi on Thursday night, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Online posts circulating on both Chinese and overseas social media platforms since Friday have claimed that lengthy Covid lockdowns in the city hampered rescue attempts.

Some videos appeared to show crowds of people taking to the streets of Urumqi to protest against the measures.

