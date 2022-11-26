[Photos] “Muhammed Ali Mosque” in Cairo

SHAFAQNA- “Muhammed Ali” Mosque in the city of a thousand Minarets in Cairo.

The Great Mosque of “Muhammed Ali” in Egypt is one of the most famous historical Mosques and a symbol of Islamic architecture during the Ottoman period that is located in the capital of this country.

The name of the Great Mosque of “Muhammed Ali” was adopted from “Muhammad Ali Pasha”, the ruler of Egypt at that time and one of the most famous rulers of Egypt during the Ottoman period. He ordered Yusuf Bushnaq, the famous Turkish architect, to construct this mosque.

As this Mosque was built during the Ottoman period, its architectural style is similar to that of Mosques in Turkey and Sultan Ahmed Mosque (the Blue Mosque) on the European side of Istanbul. Because it has minarets with a height of 84 meters, they are famous as the highest Minarets in Egypt.

In this regard, “Hisham Abdul Ati”, the Egyptian engineer says: The Great Mosque of Muhammed Ali is recognized as the jewel of Egyptian architecture, since no similar mosque can be found in Egypt. He stated that the most important feature of this mosque is its attractive engineering and the use of marble known as Alabaster for the internal and external walls of the Mosque.

