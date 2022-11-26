English
Palestinians back campaign against Amazon

The campaign, launched by the left-wing coalition Progressive International and international union federation UNI Global Union, also aims to highlight the company's tax avoidance and carbon footprint. In a statement sent to Middle East Eye, Palestinian activists said they would be adding their voices to the campaign to highlight the company's support for Israeli "apartheid" and the use of Amazon's services to monitor Palestinian civil society organisations.

SHAFAQNA-Palestinians have thrown their weight behind an international campaign to push online retailer Amazon to improve its working conditions.

