World Cup 2022: Football’s power in bringing people together

SHAFAQNA-While the focus remains on the pitch during World Cup 2022, fans in Doha’s streets and historic souq Waqif market have provided countless moments illustrating football’s power in bringing people together.

Fans excitedly embracing Qatar’s traditions

Online, social media was flooded with viral videos of people learning about Qatar’s national dress for the first time, and learning more about the local heritage.Prior to the matches, many expressed doubt about the Gulf country hosting the tournament due to cultural differences, but on the ground, fans were seen excitedly embracing traditions.

Arab fans shun Israeli journalists

Israeli journalists struggled to source interviews at the World Cup as they were shunned by Arab fans who refused to speak to them in an act of boycott.

The move, which was done as a show of solidarity for Palestinians living under Israeli occupation, was documented in a number of videos shared online.

Japanese and Iranian fans clean stadiums

In keeping with long-observed tradition, Japan fans rose to clean up the stadium as soon as their national team’s match against Germany was over on 23 November.Leading by example, the fans have won the hearts and respect of people globally as they ensured the stadiums were left spotless following matches.The practice was seen taking place more than once, even during games where Japan was not competing.

Qatar and Senegal fans pray together

In a major blow to the hosts, Senegal eliminated Qatar from the tournament on Friday after beating them 3-1.

However, the jubilant Senegalese fans along with their disappointed Qatari counterparts put football aside after the match as they came together to pray shoulder-to-shoulder.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022