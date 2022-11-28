Erbil: Discovery of oldest cooked meal by Neanderthals

SHAFAQNA- Discovery of the oldest cooked meal by Neanderthals in “Shanidar” Cave in Erbil, Iraq.

Archeologists discovered the oldest cooked meal in the world in “Shanidar” Cave in Erbil, capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq that showed there was cooked meal from about 70,000 years ago.

According to Shafaqna Translation Service, quoted from Shafaq News, British archeologists have discovered this cooked meal in a cave in northern Iraq where Neanderthals lived. Neanderthals are an extinct species or subspecies of archaic humans who lived in Eurasia until about 40,000 years ago.

Archeologists’ previous information about Neanderthals indicated that they ate berry and raw meat to survive but the new discovery means this theory is violated.

In this report quoted from “Chris Hunt”, a professor at John Moores University who was in charge of excavation in Shanidar Cave in Erbil, it has been stated: the obtained results are the first sign and document of cooking culture among Neanderthals.

Hunt added: we tried to identify the composition of this meal via the collected seeds in the cave and we found that it was one type of bread with a nutty taste. He pointed out that the burned food remnants are our oldest discovery in Shanidar Cave.

In this report quoted from “Sirin Calboko”, an archeologist at the University of Liverpool, it has been stated: we present a document for grinding seeds and cooking them by Neanderthals in two regions (Shanidar Cave and Franchthi Cave in southern Greece) for the first time.

According to him, Neanderthals had no dish and they probably used animal skins for soaking the seeds and the rocks for grinding them.

Shanidar Cave is located in Mirgehsour in Erbil province at an altitude of more than 670 meters above sea level near Bradost Mountain.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN