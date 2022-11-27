Palestine MP calls for punishing Israel for crimes against women

SHAFAQNA-Palestinian MP Huda Naim called for the international community to punish the Israeli occupation for its crimes against Palestinian women on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Speaking to Safa New Agency, Naim stated: “The Israeli crimes and violence against Palestinian women are represented in killing, detention, deportation, siege, torture and depravity.”

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is marked annually on 25 November and is dedicated to spreading awareness about violence against women.

Naim called for the international organisation promoting women’s rights to protect Palestinian women from the “systematic Israeli practices against them.”

Source : middleeastmonitor

