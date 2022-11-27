English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (11)

0
Top Muslim players

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Senegal

Kalidou Koulibaly is a professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Chelsea and the Senegal national team.

Since making his international debut in 2015, Koulibaly has played 64 games for Senegal. He was instrumental in helping his country lift the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Egypt.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

READ MORE FROM SHAFAQNA:

Related posts

World Cup 2022: Fans pause action for Friday prayers in Doha [video]

asadian

World Cup 2022: Football’s power in bringing people together

asadian

World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (10)

asadian

UN: FIFA World Cup is an opportunity to say children do not belong on the battlefield

asadian

World Cup 2022: Swiss Muslim Captain slams German football team’s protest

asadian

World Cup 2022: New initiatives to introduce Islam to fans in Qatar

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.