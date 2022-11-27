World Cup 2022: Top Muslim players to watch (11)

SHAFAQNA- World Cup 2022, one of the biggest events in the world, is set to launch within a few days in Qatar. A lot of Muslim players will be representing their countries in this year’s tournament.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Senegal

Kalidou Koulibaly is a professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Chelsea and the Senegal national team.

Since making his international debut in 2015, Koulibaly has played 64 games for Senegal. He was instrumental in helping his country lift the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations against Egypt.

Source: aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022