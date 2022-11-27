English
International Shia News Agency

Cair: Muslims won at least 83 seats in US midterms

0
Muslims won 83 seats

SHAFAQNA-A new analysis by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (Cair), a civil rights and advocacy group, and Jetpac, a non-profit focused on increasing Muslim political representation in the US, found that Muslims won at least 83 seats nationwide, up from an estimated 71 in 2020.

Nabilah Islam, 32, is among a record number of Muslims elected to local, state and national office in November.

As a woman, a millennial, a progressive – and a Muslim – Nabilah Islam faced long odds in her bid for elected office in Georgia. Two years ago, she ran for Congress but lost in the Democratic primary, despite a high-profile endorsement from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This year, she ran for state senate to represent parts of the Atlanta metro region and won.

“People thought it was unthinkable that in the south, someone would vote for a woman with the last name Islam,” she said. “I’m like: they did. Fifty-three per cent of this district did.”

Source : theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: 23-year-old American Muslim woman wins midterm election 2022

asadian

USA: Control of Congress at stake at midterm elections

asadian

USA: 7th Muslim Film Festival in Milwaukee

asadian

USA: New ASU center aims to exhibit Muslim contributions & accomplishments

asadian

USA: Texas Capitol to host Eid Al-Fitr celebration

asadian

American Muslim woman not allowed in courtroom because of Hijab

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.