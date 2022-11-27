Iraq: Al-Zahra University hosts a delegation from Vatican

SHAFAQNA-Al-Zahra University for Women, hosted a delegation from the Vatican State represented by Professor Francesco Nicola Mario from the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Italy and researcher Aram from the Catholic Diocese in Basra province.

The head of the International Media Center, Haidar Al-Mangooshi, said, “A delegation from the Vatican visited Iraq, in coordination with the Iraqi embassy in the Vatican. An intellectual symposium was held at Al-Zahra University, peace be upon her, on the role of women in the modern era. The researcher shed light on the role of women in eastern and western societies.”

He added that “after completing the visit to the university, the delegation visited the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussain and was briefed on the urban development witnessed by the city, in addition to introducing the life of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him, and a number of religious books related to the thought of Ahlulbayt, peace be upon them, were gifted, such as the Treatise on Rights of Imam Zain Al-Abidin, peace be upon him.”

Source : imhussain

