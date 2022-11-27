English
China: Protests over ‘zero-COVID’ spreads

Protests across China

SHAFAQNA- Protests against China’s restrictive COVID-19 policies have broken out in several cities, with residents calling for an end to lockdowns.

The largest of the protests took place on Saturday (26 Nov 2022) in Shanghai – China’s most populous city and financial hub, according to news organisations, and demonstrations were also reported at a university in the eastern city of Nanjing, and a small protest took place in the Chinese capital, Beijing. There was no immediate comment from the Chinese government.

