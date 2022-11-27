Iraqi Prime Minister to visit Iran soon

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, intends to visit Iran soon but the date of the visit has been determined yet.

The upcoming visit of Al-Sudani will be in response to the invitation of the Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, which was sent by the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq, who met Al-Sudani in Baghdad on Saturday.

The office of the Iraqi Prime Minister issued a statement on Saturday revealing that Al-Sadeq conveyed a message from the Iranian President in which he invites Al-Sudani to visit Iran.

The statement also mentioned that the meeting between Al-Sudani and Al-Sadeq addressed the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Source : IraqiNews

