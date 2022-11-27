Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan to hold next elections ‘on time’ after August 2023

SHAFAQNA-Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the next general elections “will be held on time,” that is after August 2023.

“Let me make it absolutely clear that the next elections will be held on time,” Sharif told Anadolu Agency in an interview.

He was responding to questions about his predecessor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections.

“This government came into being through a constitutional process and enjoys the mandate of the people of Pakistan,” Sharif said.

“The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023 to be followed by the establishment of an interim government that will hold elections,” the Pakistani prime minister explained.

Source : aa

