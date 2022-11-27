World Cup 2022: Qatari beIN’s streaming service blocked in Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia has blocked Qatari broadcaster BeIN’s popular streaming service TOD.tv since the start of the World Cup on Nov. 20.

BeIN Sports, with its online platforms including TOD.tv, is the official broadcaster of the 2022 soccer World Cup to audiences in the Middle East and North Africa.

Accessing the TOD.tv page from within Saudi Arabia prompts a page that reads, “Sorry, the requested page is violating the regulations of the ministry of media.” BeIN channels in general were still available via satellite dishes.

Source : reuters

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022