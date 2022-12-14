Philosophy of Prayer in Islam

SHAFAQNA- Prayer in Islam is introduced as a basis of religion and is considered one of the most important twelve aspects or the five practical principles of Islam.

In the Holy Quran prayer is mentioned as a basic principle sixty-four times in sixty-one verses. From the first of these verses, we can refer to verse 3 of Surah Al-Baqarah, which states that one of the characteristics of the pious is believing in the unseen world, performing prayers and donating:

“Those who believe in the Unseen and perform prayers and spend from what they have provided.”

Imam Baqir (AS) has said in this regard:

“The people in Islam are based on five things: on prayer, charity, pilgrimage, fasting, and guardianship.”

Islam is based on five foundations: prayer, charity, pilgrimage, fasting, and guardianship. (Al-Kafi, vol.2, p.21, h7). Therefore, there are many religious sources, especially the Quran and the Sunnah, regarding Islam’s emphasis on the position of prayer. The question may be raised here is why Islam has emphasized so much on prayer and what are the results of such an emphasis.

In response to this question, Shia scholars have written many books, including Imam Khomeini (RA), Shahid Sani and Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, all three of whom have written books under the title of “Secrets of Prayer”.

For example, in the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli’s book, Secrets of Prayer, he considers prayer to have wisdom, secrets and manners in it. We believe that the elements of Hikmat and secret are present in all the stages, times and conditions of prayer, that is, why the prayer begins in a standing position and ends in a sitting position, and why it is performed at certain times, or why the number of Rakats of prayer or bowing and prostration is determined in a special way, they all have wisdom and secrets, sometimes revealed and sometimes non-revealed.

Scientific studies have proven the effect of sitting and standing on the health of the human body and soul, but the individual and social effects of Prayer is very widespread in the society, and the society wherein the prayer is performed, will be miles away from other societies in terms of moral virtues.

Philosophy of Prayer according to the Holy Quran and the Sunnah

Here, for example, according to the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of the Fourteen Infallibles (PBUH) regarding prayer, the following wisdom and works can be mentioned:

1. Prayer, preventing sin: It is stated in verse 45 of Surah Ankabut:

“Indeed the prayer restrains from indecent and wrongful conduct.”

2. Prayer, preventing Satan’s actions:

“Indeed Satan seeks t o cast enmity and hatred among you, with intoxicants and gambling, and hinder you from remembrance of Allah (SWT) and (God’s) worship.” ( Maeda : 91 ) .

Therefore, Satan has invested heavily in the prohibition of prayer and the remembrance of God, and his answer is constant attention to prayer.

3. Prayer, developing brotherhood:

“Yet if they repent and maintain the prayer and give the zakat, then they are your brothers in faith. We elaborate the signs for people who have knowledge. ( Taw bah : 11)

According to this verse, as well as other verses, e.g. “The faithful are indeed brothers. Therefore, make peace between your brothers and be wary of Allah, so that you may receive (God’s) Mercy”. (Hujarat: 10), believers are brothers to each other, and the way to establish this brotherhood is to perform prayers.

4. Prayer, the cause of good activities:

“Only those shall maintain Allah’s (SWT) Mosques who believe in Allah (SWT) and the Last Day, and maintain the prayer, and give the Zakat, and fear no one except Allah (SWT).” ( Tawbah : 18)

5. Prayer, causing the cooperation among the believers:

“ But the faithful, men and women, are comrades of one another: they bid what is right and forbid what is wrong and maintain the prayer, give the Zakat, and obey Allah (SWT) and God’s Apostle .” (Tawbah: 71)

6. Prayer, one of the acts of worship that family should also be ordered to do:

” And bid your family to prayer and be steadfast in maintaining it. ” ( Ta-ha : 132)

Because the family is the first foundation of society and a faithful family will be the foundation of creating an ideal Islamic society.

7. Prayer, a source of internal and external peace: “Behold! The hearts find rest in Allah’s (SWT) remembrance!” (Ra’d: 28), and the most fundamental remembrance of God is prayer. The inner peace of man leads to his outer peace and also to the formation of good morals in the relationship between the individual and the society, and therefore patience is the key to the worldly problems of man. Such a person tries to respect the rights of others. And the philosophy of the on time prayer may be to strengthen the acceleration of creating such conditions.

8. Prayer, the pinnacle of proving one’s servitude and submission to God and God’s followers: Prostration and bowing to God shows the pinnacle of human servitude, and the most important effect of this servitude is man’s respect for God’s orders and respect the rights of God’s followers. Satan also turned into an enemy of God and humanity when he refused God’s orders and avoided prostrating man (Baqarah: 34). Another effect of servitude is submission and humility of human being to God and God’s followers and resisting individual and collective arrogance.

9. Prayer, the ascension of the believer: The Holy Prophet (PBUH) introduced prayer as the ascension of the believer, saying: “Prayer is the ascension of the believer” (Bihar Al-Anwar, vol. 79, p. 248). The reason for this, is that prayer is actually the believer’s speaking to his God, which causes the ascension of the human soul towards God.

10. Prayer, the school of equality: especially the congregational prayer, is a manifestation of the equality of all human beings before God, and in addition, the only factor in the reckoning of humans on the Day of Judgment is the factor of divine piety, the most obvious symbol of which is prayer, and for this reason, on the Day of Judgment, “the first thing they will be asked about is the five daily prayers ” (Kanz Al-Ammal, vol. 7, Hadith 18859).

11. Prayer, the head of religion: The position of prayer in religion is like the position of the head in the body (Kanz al-Amal, Vol. 7, Hadith 18972). The Prophet of Allah (SWT) says in another Hadith: Prayer is the head of Islam (Mizan Al-Hikma, vol. 5, p. 367).

12. Prayer, the key to heaven and a call to the truth: Prayer is the key to heaven (Nahjul-Fasaha, Hadith 1588). It is also stated that prayer takes a person to the highest level of piety: through the follower’s prayer, he reaches a high level and position, because the prayer is glorification, response, praising and sanctification of God, prayer is the promise of the truth and a call to the truth. (Jame Hadith Al-Shia vol. 4, p. 22).

This text is written by Mohammad Saeid Taheri Moosavi & translated by Fatemeh Aghaei for Shafaqna English. All rights reserved for Shafaqna.

