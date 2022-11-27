World Cup 2022: Fans forget supposed political divisions across Middle East and North Africa

SHAFAQNA-Across Middle East and North Africa ,from Morocco to Iraq, fans during World Cup 2022 forget supposed political divisions to enjoy rare moment of longed-for unity.

Saudi Arabia’s shock 2-1 defeat of Argentina, and Lionel Messi, has sparked a rare moment of unity, with people breezing past supposed political divisions and regional rivalries to celebrate a famous victor.

From Morocco to Iraq, heartwarming videos show fans rejoicing in the glory of their Arab neighbours.

Source: middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022