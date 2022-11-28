UK: Biggest Halal Expo comes to London next week

SHAFAQNA-Biggest Halal Expo is set to be held in London on December 2-3.

The UK’s first international government-to-government, business-to-business, and consumer Halal trade show is set to be held in London.

Organizers expect the event to host more than 300 exhibitors, international pavilions, 50+ speakers and over 8000 professionals.

“Halal Expo London offers the opportunity to expand your target demographic to a £1.8 trillion globally diverse and untapped halal market with unlimited business potential,” Halal Expo London website wrote.

“The trade show expands across multiple sectors in serving the faith-inspired ethical needs of the world’s 1.9 billion Muslim consumers, creating trade & investment opportunities.”

Source : aboutislam

www.shafaqna.com