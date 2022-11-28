English
World Cup 2022: Fans unite in prayers outside Qatar stadiums

Fans unite in prayers

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of fans and officials at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar performed Friday prayers outside Ahmed bin Ali Stadium and Al-Thamma Stadium For the first of its kind in history.

Photos and videos shared widely on social media have garnered a lot of interaction, in a scene that many found ‘historically dazzling’.

Fans from Tunisia, Oman, and India were among those performing prayer, as were a uniformed FIFA officials, children dressed in French soccer kits, and hundreds of men and women from nearby hotels and tower blocks.

The worshippers listened to the sermon in Arabic before performing the prayer in front of the World Cup stadium.

Source :  aboutislam

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

