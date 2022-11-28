English
International Shia News Agency

Rohingya Muslims are caught between two fires

0
Rohingya Muslims

SHAFAQNA-Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar are now caught between two fires from the country’s repressive military junta and the Buddhist Arakan Army, according to local Arakanese activists.

The UN and other international human rights organizations have called the violence against the country’s Rohingya “ethnic cleansing” or “genocide,” saying the Muslim group is “the most persecuted minority in the world.”

Mohammed Rafik and Nay San Lwin, Arakanese activists spoke with Anadolu Agency about the rights violations that Rohingya Muslims have been facing since the February 2021 military coup.

Source : aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Over 100 Rohingya Muslims land on Indonesian beach

asadian

UN: Resolution adopted on human rights situation of Rohingya Muslims

asadian

Four thousand Rohingya Muslims protest dire conditions on Bangladesh island

asadian

First Quran translation in Rohingya language to be released soon

asadian

Indian gavernment urged to provide refuge to 81 Rohingya Muslims adrift at sea

asadian

UNHCR calls for rescue of Rohingya Muslim refugees in Andaman Sea

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.