International Shia News Agency

ICC urged to investigate Israel’s crimes against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA-Almost two hundred Palestinian and international organisations representing civil society have called on the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, to investigate the allegations of war crimes committed by Israel against Palestinians.

The signatories called for public condemnation of Israel’s designation of Palestinian civil society organisations as “terrorist” organisations and urged the government of Israel to reverse it. They also demanded that the crimes committed by the occupation state during its unjustified military attack on the Gaza Strip in August 2022 be included in the ongoing investigation into the situation in Palestine.

Moreover, they stressed the need to speed up the investigation, which should include crimes against humanity such as apartheid and persecution, as well as the need to issue proactive statements to prevent Israeli actions that could contribute to the continuation of such crimes.

Source : middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

