World Cup spectators become familiar with mosques in Qatar +Photos

SHAFAQNA- World Cup spectators become familiar with mosques in Qatar.

Katara Cultural Village in Qatar was welcomed by Qatar World Cup spectators in order to become familiar with Islam.

Football fans who enter the mosque become familiar with Islam by male and female missionaries that speak in different languages.

The women that enter the mosque wear suitable clothes which were welcomed by many of them.    At the entrance of the mosque, electronic tableaus of Islam have been installed which can be received in more than 30 languages through mobile phones.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

