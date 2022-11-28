World Cup 2022: American Muslims were supporting US team despite damage inflicted by successive administrations

SHAFAQNA- American Muslims who spoke to MEE said they were supporting the US team despite damage inflicted against American Muslims by successive US administrations.

According to a recent poll from the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, around 60 percent of Muslims said they faced discrimination over the last five years, the highest number for any group in the US.But ,in five minutes before kick off, politics, religion, ethnicity and financial station are often tossed aside, replaced by an all-for-one-and-one-for-all mentality.

Still, for others, it’s difficult to rally around the US side – even if it’s just for 90 minutes – given the damage inflicted against American Muslims by successive US administrations.

Since the 9/11 attacks, Muslim Americans have nearly always been in the crosshairs – facing attacks from politicians on both sides of the aisle and large sections of the media.

For fans like Amani Mohammed, a 28-year-old living in Pennsylvania, there’s a sense of togetherness that can be felt whenever the United States play.

Source :middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022