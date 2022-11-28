World Cup 2022: Yemenis say do not forget about us

SHAFAQNA- “What the Saudi team has achieved in World Cup 2022 is truly remarkable, but why has the international community forgotten that Yemenis are still in the midst of war? ” Arwah Al-Mutawakkil, a resident in the Yemeni capital city, Sanaa said.

For more than seven years, western powers have supported the Saudi-led coalition in its war with Yemen’s Houthi rebels, selling a vast array of weapons to the kingdom and providing the coalition with intelligence, military advice, and logistical support.

The UN estimates that over the past seven years, direct fighting, hunger, and disease have led to the deaths of more than 377,000 people.

Source: middleeasteye

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022